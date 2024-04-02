'JNU: Jahangir National University' Release Date Postponed? Here's What We Know

Vinay Sharma's upcoming political drama, 'JNU: Jahangir National University' has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement. When the poster was released, it created a huge uproar on social media. Many labelled it as a ''propaganda'' film. The movie which was supposed to have a theatrical release on April 5, has reportedly been postponed.
As per reports, production house Mahakaal Movies recently said that there is a delay in its release. The reason behind the delay is unforeseen technical challenges. But they have also reassured that a new release date will be announced shortly.
The film has an ensemble cast of Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Siddharth Bodke, Urvashi Rautela, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey and Sonnalli Seygall. 'JNU' is presented by Mahakaal Movies and is produced by Pratima Datta.
When the 'JNU' poster was released in March, it received criticism on social media. Many even declared that it would be a 'flop'. The poster features a saffron map of India with text written on it, "Can one educational university break the nation?"
Netizens felt that 'JNU: Jahangir National University' is a direct dig at the Jawharal Nehru University by the opponents. Many called out the makers for demeaning such a well-respected educational institution of India.
Scholar Irrfan Habib wrote on X, “JNU has been an obsession. Only coz it allows freedom to think, it has given space to the underprivileged from all over India. Had been a true melting pot of ideas and cultures. This is the only reason why this prime institution is being targeted and diminished every day''.
Reports suggest that the movie highlight the protest at JNU in 2016 against the execution of convicted Kashmiri militant Afzal Guru.