Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother Bags Golden Lion At Venice Film Festival

After reminding the audience that “this is not only about memory but urgency. Hind’s mother and little brother are still in Gaza, their lives are still in danger. I urge the leaders of the world to save them,” she read a message from Hind’s mother, who wrote: “There are many children still waiting for help.” Ben Hania quoted Nelson Mandela’s statement that “our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians” and continued in uncompromising form: “This is not just Hind’s story, it is the story of a criminal Israeli regime that acts with impunity… May Hind rest in peace, may the eyes of her killers never sleep, and free Palestine.”