Anuparna Roy First Indian To Win Orizzonti Best Director At Venice Film Festival

The Outlook review of the film says, "Roy isn’t interested in a conventional narrative set-up, opting instead for moments and impressions, things left unspoken and un-negotiated. She keeps Songs of Forgotten Trees concise. At just over an hour, the film isn’t going for sprawling thematic ambition. The pivot remains few threadbare emotional throughlines that grow to bind the roommates. Wisely and refreshingly, Roy’s screenplay abstains from overly sweetening, cloying the relationship Thooya and Swetha develop. Instead, moments of laughter, teasing camaraderie and deep empathy are juxtaposed with hurt and strife both unleash on the other. The film grows on us most when it lets the women meet in mutual kindness."