Jason Bateman, Viola Davis To Join Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's Movie About Nike

Actors Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, and Chris Messina are the latest addition to the cast of Ben Affleck’s untitled Nike drama. While Affleck will direct the film for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, and Mandalay Pictures, 'Good Will Hunting' co-writer Matt Damon is co-producing the movie.

According to Deadline, Matthew Maher, Tom Papa, and Julius Tennon round out the cast. The film will narrate the story of 'Nike,' the footwear manufacturing company.

In the film, Affleck will play Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the story of the company's longshot attempt to sign the basketball legend Michael Jordan in the mid-'80s, an endorsement that seemed impossible at the time but would go on to become the most significant relationship between an athletic brand and an athlete, launching the multibillion-dollar contemporary sneaker industry.

The 'Argo' helmer is reuniting with Damon for the project. Damon will play Sonny Vaccaro, the legendary sneaker salesman who signed Jordan to his first sneaker deal in the initial days of Nike.

The film is based on Alex Convery's original script titled 'Air Jordan', which was named to the 2021 Black List of the best unproduced screenplays.

The project is currently being filmed in Los Angeles.

