Janhvi Kapoor Wears Outfit Inspired By Red Cricket Ball To Promote ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’

Actress Janhvi Kapoor hit a six with her fashion game for the promotions of her upcoming film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'.

Jahnvi Kapoor
Jahnvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
The actress elevated her fashion game by donning a red dress inspired by a cricket leather ball. The dress featured white stitches resembling the stitch marks on a cricket ball, lending a sporty touch to her ensemble.

Adding to the theme, small leather balls were attached to the back of the dress, further enhancing the cricket-inspired look.

Janhvi was accompanied by her co-star Rajkummar Rao at the promotions.

The film narrates the story of an imperfectly perfect partnership between a couple with a shared love for cricket.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi, who previously worked together in the 2021 film 'Roohi'.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' is scheduled to release on May 31.

