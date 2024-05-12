Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Insists No One Can Take MS Dhoni's No. 7 Jersey As She Promotes 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

Janhvi Kapoor, who is all geared up for the release of the upcoming romantic sports drama 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi', revealed the significance of the number six imprinted on her outfits worn for the movie's promotions, and it has a sweet connection with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is all geared up for the release of the upcoming romantic sports drama 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi', revealed the significance of the number six imprinted on her outfits worn for the movie's promotions, and it has a sweet connection with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Janhvi, who is portraying Mahima in the Rajkummar Rao-starrer, has recently been spotted wearing outfits with the number six written on them.

On May 11, she wore a Barbie pink sleeveless crop top with the number six written on it, paired with a black and white striped skirt.

Janhvis Story
Janhvi's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On May 3, she wore a blue half-sleeve crop top with 'Mahi 6' inscribed on the front, and 'Cricket is life aur life is cricket' at the back.

Responding to queries regarding the presence of number 6 on her promotional outfits and what's the myth behind it, Janhvi answered in an 'Ask Me Anything' session with fans on Instagram.

The actress explained, "Mahima's jersey number is 6, and although she is a big MS Dhoni fan, like we all are, his jersey number is 7."

"When we decided, Sharan Sharma, me, and all of us, what my jersey number should be in the film, we realised that out of respect, '7' should only be Dhoni sir's number, and we should pick another one. Six is supposed to be my lucky number, and hopefully, it is lucky for me," she added.

Janhvi further emphasised, "So, Mahima's jersey number is 6, and Dhoni sir's jersey number is 7, and should always be 7. No one should or can take the number 7."

The actress, who was last seen in the movie 'Bawaal', said that 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' is a love story and a family drama.

"It has comedy, romance, cricket, and emotions," Janhvi ended.

The film narrates the story of an imperfectly perfect partnership between a couple with a shared love for cricket.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi, who previously worked together in the 2021 film 'Roohi'.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' is scheduled to release on May 31.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Workers Demonstrate Before Sandeshkhali Police Station
  2. Congress Will Do 'X-ray' Of Country Through Caste Census: Rahul
  3. Rain Brings Respite To Rajasthan, Thunderstorms Likely To Continue Till May 14
  4. Interpol To Share Details On Prajwal Revanna's Whereabouts Once Available, Says Karnataka Home Minister
  5. Cong, BJP Spar After MP CM Yadav's Gaffe About His Party MLA
Entertainment News
  1. Jennifer Lopez Denies 'This is Me Now' Tour Woes After Poor Sales Claims
  2. Disha Patani Channels Her Inner Diva To Amp Up Your Summer Wardrobe
  3. 'Boonie Bears: Guardian Code' Movie Review: A Light-Hearted Entertainment With Heartfelt Themes To Watch This Mother's Day
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Insists No One Can Take MS Dhoni's No. 7 Jersey As She Promotes 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'
  5. Saira Banu Shares How Her Mother Shaped Her As Actor, Revolutionised Make-Up For Her
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh In 5th T20I
  2. MLS: Lionel Messi Plays Through Injury As Inter Miami Win - In Pics
  3. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals End PP At 42/0 Against Disciplined Chennai Bowlers
  4. IPL 2024: Full List Of Players And Team Officials Fined Or Suspended Committing Code Of Conduct Offence
  5. Lomachenko Secures Fourth World Title, Wins IBF Lightweight Championship By Beating Kambosos Jr.
World News
  1. Lomachenko Secures Fourth World Title, Wins IBF Lightweight Championship By Beating Kambosos Jr.
  2. First Person To Receive A Genetically Modified Pig Kidney Transplant Dies
  3. Small Pro-Palestinian Protests Held Saturday As College Commencements Are Held
  4. Nepal’s Mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa Climbs Mt. Everest For 29th Time, Beats Own Record
  5. Armed Man Killed, Three Officers Wounded In Atlanta Street Altercation, Police Say
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail