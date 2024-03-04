Art & Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez Shimmers In Sexy Little Black Dress

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has set the internet ablaze on Monday with her superhot pictures in a little black shimmery dress.

IANS
March 4, 2024
The diva, who has a huge fandom of 69 million followers on Instagram, dropped sizzling hot pictures in a sleeveless little black dress, with a plunging neckline.

The outfit was rounded off with black stockings, and matching stilettos.

For the makeup, Jacqueline, who was most recently seen in 'Cirkus', opted for rose pink lips, blushed cheeks and a perfectly contoured face. She accessorised the look with a golden bracelet in one hand, and flaunted her nicely done manicure.

The post is captioned with a spade emoji. She gave the tune of 'All the stars' to her post.

Actress Avneet Kaur commented: "My oh my".

One fan wrote: "So sexy", another said: "that black dress and youuuu".

On the professional front, she next has 'Fateh' in her kitty. The movie stars Sonu Sood in the lead and is based on cybercrime, in the holy city of Amritsar, Punjab.

The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra.

