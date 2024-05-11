Art & Entertainment

Jackky Bhagnani Shares Video Of His 'Doctor' Rakul Preet Singh; Says 'Bahut Intelligent Hai Yeh'

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani on Saturday gave a sneak peek of his 'doctor' -- wife and actress Rakul Preet Singh, sharing insights into her eating habits and praising her intelligence.

Advertisement

Instagram
Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani on Saturday gave a sneak peek of his 'doctor' -- wife and actress Rakul Preet Singh, sharing insights into her eating habits and praising her intelligence.

Jackky, who tied the knot with Rakul on February 21 in Goa, took to Instagram stories to share a video featuring the diva.

In the video, Rakul is seen donning a half-sleeved white T-shirt and oversized round-framed sunglasses, with her hair left open and wet.

Jackkys Story
Jackky's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The video captures Rakul enjoying her breakfast, which seems to be poha, although it's not explicitly mentioned.

Jackky can be heard saying, "She is chewing and eating," to which Rakul adds, "that will make a paste in your mouth."

Advertisement

The 'Youngistaan' actor further said: "It takes 21 minutes to tell your brain," with Rakul completing the sentence, "that you are full."

Jackky concludes the video by remarking, "Bahut intelligent hai yeh (she is very intelligent)."

The video is captioned: "My Doctor Rakul Preet."

Rakul and Jackky had a two-in-one wedding ceremony, first with the 'Anand Karaj' in the Sikh tradition, followed by a Sindhi-style ceremony, symbolising both their cultural backgrounds.

On the professional front, Rakul has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' and 'Indian 2' in the pipeline.

As a producer, Jackky's next has 'Suryaputra Mahavir Karna' and 'Mission Lion'.

His last project as producer was the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer-'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. What Is Stopping Govt From Cancelling Revanna's Diplomatic Passport, Asks Jairam Ramesh
  2. UP: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Mother, Wife, Children
  3. Endosulfan Victim Performs Well In SSLC Exam In Karnataka
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Doctor Catches Wife With 2 Men In Hotel Room, Thrashes Them
  5. Bihar: 13 Arrested So Far In NEET-UG Question Paper Leak Case
Entertainment News
  1. Jackky Bhagnani Shares Video Of His 'Doctor' Rakul Preet Singh; Says 'Bahut Intelligent Hai Yeh'
  2. Assam’s Hindi Feature Film 'Kooki' To Be Screened At Cannes Ahead Of Official Release
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Her 'Mahi' Saitama; Drops Purrfect Pics
  4. Ryu Jun-yeol Opens Up On His Dating Row With Han So-hee, Says He Felt It Was Best To 'Remain Silent'
  5. Jeff Bridges, Dave Bautista, Bryan Cranston Join Cast Of Monster Movie 'Grendel'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Yokohama FM Vs Al Ain - AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg Set To Start Shortly
  2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024: Match 62 Preview
  3. Mike Budenholzer Agrees To Five-Year Contract To Coach Phoenix Suns In NBA - Report
  4. Cognizant Founders Cup Wrap: Korda Shoots 66 For 6th Straight LPGA Tour Win, Trails Zhang, Sagstom
  5. Nadal Vs Hurkacz Live Streaming, Italian Open: When, Where To Watch Rome ATP Masters 1000 Match
World News
  1. Solar Fury: Northern Lights Spectacle Expected This Weekend, Rare Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch Issued Prompting Outage Concerns
  2. IMF Doubts Pakistan's Ability To Repay As Support Team Arrives In Islamabad
  3. Singapore PM Lee Says Country Values IIT, IIM Graduates As Talented Pool
  4. Watch: Israeli Envoy Shreds Copy Of UN Charter Over Palestine Vote
  5. Afghanistan Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 62, Dozens Still Missing
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail