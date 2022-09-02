Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Is The Second Season Of Madhuri Dixit Starrer ‘The Fame Game’ Cancelled? Here’s What We Know

‘The Fame Game’, which marked the OTT debut of Madhuri Dixit, is reportedly not being renewed for a second season by Netflix.

Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 11:24 pm

The first season of Madhuri Dixit starrer ‘The Fame Game’ proved to be a massive success. Helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the thriller drama also featured Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi in vital roles. Since the show was showered with positive responses from the viewers and critics alike, fans were eager to know more about the second season. 

However, in the latest turn of events, it seems that the OTT streaming giant Netflix has reportedly decided to cancel the second season from its catalogue.

Entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, “The Fame Game season 2 was set to commence towards the end of this year. However, now Netflix India has dropped the show from its catalogue essentially cancelling season 2 of the show.”

The source also asserted that the reason behind it can be both dearth of amazing content and high production budget. The source mentioned, “Given the way things have been progressing and more filmmakers and content creators approaching OTT platforms, Netflix and the likes have a vast array to choose from. As for cancelling The Fame Game season 2, the reasons could be anything from lack of good content to production budgets. In fact, since season 1 did so well, ideally Netflix would be looking to up the game with The Fame Game season 2. But with the show being dropped it looks like the content wasn’t up to the mark.”

Last but not the least, there’s still a silver lining for the fans as makers can certainly try to make the second season go on floors. The source added, “Though Netflix India has dropped the show for now, if in case it was the content, the same can be reworked and adjusted. Once done, the second season can be reviewed by the OTT platform and even re-added to their catalogue. Right now, Netflix is concentrating on expanding a catalogue that features good content that will appeal and connect with the mass audience in India.”

For the unversed, ‘The Fame Game’ focused on the fictional story of India’s most famous actress Anamika Anand (played by Madhuri Dixit), who goes missing.

