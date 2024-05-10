Art & Entertainment

India To Host 'Bharat Parv' At 77th Cannes Film Festival

India is set to host a 'Bharat Parv' at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for eminent dignitaries and delegates from around the world to showcase the myriad creative opportunities in the country

Cannes: An Extravagant Festival Where Cinema And Discipline Go Together
Cannes: An Extravagant Festival Where Cinema And Discipline Go Together Photo: Instagram
At the prestigious film gala, a delegation consisting representatives from central and state governments as well as members of the industry will showcase India's creative economy in Marche du Films through a series of significant initiatives, the Information and Broadcasting ministry said on Friday.

It will be for the first time that the country will host a “Bharat Parv” at the Cannes Film Festival to engage with film celebrities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers and sales agents from across the world and showcase the creative opportunities and a rich bank of creative talent.

The official poster and trailer of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa on November 20 to 28, will also be unveiled at the Bharat Parv, the release stated.

At the Bharat Parv, the delegation will also see the release of the “Save the Date” for the first edition of the World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which will take place alongside the 55th IFFI.

The Bharat Pavilion, which serves as a platform for the Indian film community to engage in various activities, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival at 108 village International Riviera will be inaugurated on May 15 in the presence of eminent celebrities.

The Pavilion will be organized by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) as industry partner.

A ‘Bharat Stall’ will be put in the Marche du Cannes through the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The Bharat Pavilion has been designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. It is christened on ‘The Sutradhara’ for depicting this year’s theme of “Create in India”.

At the internationally recognised festival, several Indian movies and productions will be showcased. The highlight will be filmmaker Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light", which has been selected in the Competition section, where it will vie for the top prize Palme d'Or.

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's "Santosh" will be showcased at the 77th edition under the Un Certain Regard section.

"Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know", a short film by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students, has been shortlisted in the La Cinef Competitive section.

Karan Kandhari's "Sister Midnight" will be screened in Directors' Fortnight and Maisam Ali's compelling "In Retreat" in L’Acid.

A restored version of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal's 1976 film "Manthan" will be screened under Cannes Classics, a section created 20 years ago which features celebrations, restored prints and documentaries.

National Award-winning cinematographer Santosh Sivan will be the recipient of the prestigious Pierre Angenieux tribute at the festival, where he will also deliver a masterclass, becoming the first Indian to be recognised with the honour.

