Imtiaz Ali's 'Dr Arora' To Stream On SonyLIV

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 4:46 pm

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali-created show "Dr Arora" is set to premiere on SonyLIV soon, the streamer announced on Sunday.

Billed as a dramedy, the show is directed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar.

"Dr Arora" stars Kumud Mishra, Gaurav Parajuli, Vivek Mushran, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malvade, Sandeepa Dhar and Shekhar Suman.

"There is a new Dr arriving soon in town. Addressing some unspoken issues. This dramedy... is all set to stream soon on SonyLIV," a note from the streamer read.

The teaser shared on Sony LIV social media page gives a glimpse into the world of Dr Arora, who is sought-after by men and women experiencing troubles in their sex life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The video, interestingly, doesn't show Mishra and features only his voiceover.  

While introducing other primary characters of the series, the teaser chronicles the rise of Dr Arora and ends with the police searching for him.

The show is produced by Mohit Choudhary. 

