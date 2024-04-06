Art & Entertainment

Huma Qureshi Has A ‘Too Early’ Morning On Saturday, Looks ‘Too Pretty’

Actress Huma Qureshi seemed to have an early start on a Saturday morning but was still “looking too pretty”.

Advertisement

Instagram
Huma Qureshi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Huma Qureshi seemed to have an early start on a Saturday morning but was still “looking too pretty”.

Huma took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

In the image, she is looking into the camera as she strikes a pose with open hair and a pink lip tint.

Huma%20Qureshi%20Story
Huma Qureshi Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

For the caption, the actress wrote: “Too early… but looking so pretty.”

Talking about her work, Huma’s latest release is the third season of the political-drama series 'Maharani', where she plays Rani Bharti.

Also featuring Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles,

Advertisement

The show, created by Subhash Kapoor, is partly inspired by several incidents that happened in Bihar in the 1990s.

The actress next has 'Pooja Meri Jaan' in the pipeline.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained