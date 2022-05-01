Sunday, May 01, 2022
Hrithik Roshan Pays A Heartfelt Tribute To Taz

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media and wrote a heartfelt message for singer Taz who passed away yesterday. Taz added the magic in 'It's magic' from 'Koi...Mil Gaya', said Roshan.

Updated: 01 May 2022 4:45 pm

Paying tribute to indie-pop sensation Taz, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Sunday said his soulful voice added the magic to his popular dance number ‘It's magic’ from ‘Koi...Mil Gaya’.

Taz, whose real name was Tarsame Singh Saini, passed away on Friday at the age of 54 after a prolonged illness. The UK-based musician of Indian descent was regarded as a pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music.

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and remembered the musician, who had sung the chartbuster track from the actor's 2003 sci-fi blockbuster, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. "Taz added the magic in 'It's magic' from Koi Mil Gaya with his soulful voice. Prayers and strength to his family. You will be missed. RIP (sic)," the 48-year-old star wrote.

Taz was the lead singer of the band Stereo Nation, known for songs like ‘Pyar Ho Gaya’, ‘Nachenge Saari Raat’ and ‘Gallan Gorian’. His Bollywood hits included tracks like ‘Daroo Vich Pyar’ ('Tum Bin'), and ‘Mujhpe To Jadoo’ from ‘Race’ among others.

Actor Kavita Kaushik also paid tributes to the musician and tweeted, "'Thoda Daru vich pyaar mila de!' Must have rewinded the cassette 100 times and danced each time! No songs or singers today have that magic! (sic)."

On Saturday, a family friend had told PTI that the singer was diagnosed with hernia pre-COVID and wasn't keeping well since then. "He was diagnosed with a hernia pre-COVID but couldn't get a hospital bed during lockdown. Then he went into a coma in March, came out but never recovered. He died on Friday in hospital," the family friend said.

[With Inputs From PTI]

