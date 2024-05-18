Hollywood

'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun In Talks To Join Ruben Ostlund’s ‘The Entertainment System Is Down’

"Succession" star Nicholas Braun is in negotiations to board the cast of acclaimed Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's next feature film "The Entertainment System Is Down".

Instagram
Nicholas Braun Photo: Instagram
info_icon

"Succession" star Nicholas Braun is in negotiations to board the cast of acclaimed Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's next feature film "The Entertainment System Is Down".

If finalised, the actor will be part of the film's ensemble cast that also includes Keanu Reeves, Kirsten Dunst and Daniel Bruhl, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Ostlund, a two-time Cannes Palme d’Or winner, has touted the film as a disaster movie and promised that it will lead to the biggest walkout in the history of cinema.

The story is set on a long-haul flight on which the entertainment system stops working, sparking chaos and rages among passengers. The film is expected to start production next month.

The movie is Ostlund’s follow up to “Triangle of Sadness” (2022), which marked his English-language debut and won him the second Palme d’Or award at Cannes Film Festival. The director first won the coveted prize for his 2017 movie "The Square".

“The Entertainment System Is Down” will also be produced by Ostlund along with Erik Hemmendorff through their banner Plattform Produktion, while Philippe Bober’s Coproduction Office is co-producing.

Braun is best-known for playing the role of Greg Hirsch in the critically-acclaimed HBO series "Succession" for four seasons. His film credits include movies such as "Dream Scenario", "The Stanford Prison Experiment" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana: Nine killed, 15 Injured As Tourist Bus Catches Fire In Nuh
  2. Major Fire At Shivpuri Collector Office In MP Damages Documents Of Various Departments
  3. 'No Objection To Action': Former PM HD Deve Gowda Breaks Silence On Sexual Abuse Case Against Prajwal Revanna
  4. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Arrested
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | BJP’s Preneet Kaur Discusses Punjab Politics and Lok Sabha Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Anuj Sullere Returns To 'Kavya', Catches Up With Cast Mates Before Costume Test
  2. Amid Dating Rumours, Kushal Tandon Posts Birthday Note For 'Gorgeous Girl' Shivangi Joshi
  3. Pop Star King Walks Cannes Red Carpet, Says It Felt Like A Turning Point In His Life
  4. 'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun In Talks To Join Ruben Ostlund’s ‘The Entertainment System Is Down’
  5. Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: Um Ki-joon Announces Marriage Plans, 2NE1 Reunites For 15th Debut Anniversary And More
Sports News
  1. Hardik Pandya Set To Miss First IPL 2025 Game After Slow Over-Rate Ban
  2. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Indian Shuttlers In Action At Thailand Open
  3. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Pep Guardiola Admits Premier League Title Race In Manchester City's hands
  5. Marc Skinner Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Manchester United Women
World News
  1. Zyn Nicotine Pouches: The New Weight-Loss Craze?
  2. Senegal's New PM Ousmane Sonko Hits Out At France, West For 'Promoting Values That Don't Fit'
  3. UAE Launches 'Blue Residency Visa' In Move Towards Sustainability | All About The 10-Year Programme
  4. Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Died By Suicide, Police Report Confirms
  5. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 35,000; Peace Talks Stall Once Again | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup