Hollywood

‘Space Jam’ Writer Herschel Weingrod Caught With A Juvenile On A Date: Has Hollywood Been Exposed Again?

Social media is abuzz with netizens slamming Herschel Weingrod for having been out on an assumed date with a 15-year-old girl. While the ‘Space Jam’ writer claims that he thought she was 23, the video him being caught in the act is going viral all over the internet.

Herschel Weingrod
Herschel Weingrod Photo: Twitter
info_icon

Vitaly and Bradley Martin, two popular YouTubers, have sparked outrage in Hollywood after purportedly capturing footage of Herschel Weingrod, the respected writer of projects like ‘Space Jam’, engaged in what looks to be improper behaviour with a juvenile. The video, uploaded by the YouTubers has prompted indignation and significant concerns from all corners of society.

In the video, a young girl, claiming to be 15-years old, briefly interacts with Herschel Weingrod before abruptly leaving. Herschel Weingrod, who goes by the moniker ‘Boris’, claims he was ignorant of the girl’s age and assumed she was 23. He describes their talk or chat as friendly banter.

Check out the video right here:

Following the meeting, Herschel Weingrod attempts to flee, but Vitaly and Bradley follow him mercilessly. They go so far as to use pink and blue gunpowder cannons during their pursuit. Seeking safety at a neighbouring building, Herschel Weingrod evades the YouTubers with the aid of a security guard who prevents them from entering.

For the unversed, born on October 30, 1947, Herschel Weingrod is a widely recognised personality in Hollywood. He is known for his contributions to popular films such as ‘Trading Places’, ‘Twins’, ‘Kindergarten Cop’, and ‘Space Jam’, which he co-wrote with Timothy Harris.

Herschel Weingrod, who is Jewish by background, has a degree in European history from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, as well as a London Film School diploma. His long career in movies encompasses a wide range of productions, with ‘Space Jam’ standing out as a cherished classic starring basketball icon Michael Jordan. He wrote scripts for popular films such as ‘Cheaper’, ‘Space Jam’, ‘Lift’, ‘Pure Luck Keep Her’, ‘Trading Places’, ‘Brewster’s Millions’, and ‘Falling Down’.

The bigger question that has come out on social media once again is: Has Hollywood been exposed again? Following recent controversies involving Diddy, Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Epstein and Drake to mention a few, Hollywood has added a new name to its roster of such alleged illegal activities. Several netizens expressed outrage and disgust at the occurrence, calling Herschel Weingrod a predator and a paedophile.

