Hollywood

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Production 'Girls Will Be Girls' To Be Screened Under Cannes Ecrans Juniors

"Girls Will Be Girls", the debut production of actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, will be screened under the Cannes Écrans Juniors at the 2024 edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

"Girls Will Be Girls", the debut production of actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, will be screened under the Cannes Écrans Juniors at the 2024 edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The sidebar section is a selection of eight international films that present a particular interest to young people above 13, introducing them to diverse themes, cultures, and cinematic art.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, "Girls Will Be Girls" will be screened at the film gala on May 22 and 23 at the Alexandre III theatre, and on May 24 at the Raimu Hall, a press release stated.

According to the makers, the film is set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl, whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

It features Preeti Panagrahi, Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

"Girls Will Be Girls" is an Indo-French co-production, a collaboration between Chadha and Fazal's banner Pushing Buttons Studios, and Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films and Dolce Vita Films.

“Producing this film has been a labour of love, and to see it resonate with audiences globally is incredibly fulfilling. We believe in the power of stories that challenge and inspire, and 'Girls Will Be Girls' does just that. It's a film that speaks to the complexities of growing up, and we can't wait for the Cannes audience to experience it," Chadha said in a statement.

Fazal said the team knew from the very beginning that "Girls Will Be Girls" was a special project.

"Shuchi Talati has crafted a beautiful, poignant story that deserves this platform. We are proud to be part of a film that not only entertains but also sparks important conversations. This is just the beginning, and we are excited for what’s to come,” he added.

"Girls Will Be Girls" had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January where it picked up two awards -- the Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic, and the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting for Panagrahi.

The movie was later screened at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

Other films that will be screened as part of Cannes Ecrans Juniors selection include -- "The Child Who Measured the World", "Excursion", "The Monk and the Gun", "The Other Son", "Valentina or the Serenity", "Sweet As" and "Young Hearts".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap May 21: Singapore-Bound Flight Turbulence Kills 1, JP Nadda Says BJP Doesn't Need RSS, Vikrant Massey's 'Blackout' Trailer Released And More
  2. Congress Members Pay Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi
  3. Telangana: Vehicle Owner Shells Out Rs 25 Lakh For Fancy Registration Number In Hyderabad
  4. Bengaluru: Woman Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Resort
  5. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor's Jaw-Dropping Pictures In Sarees
  2. Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan To Reportedly Feature Together For First Time In An Action Comedy Film
  3. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi': Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Underwent ‘More Intense Training Than IPL Players’ For Her Role
  4. A R Rahman To Perform In Singapore And Kuala Lumpur
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Production 'Girls Will Be Girls' To Be Screened Under Cannes Ecrans Juniors
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024: Fastest Centuries From The League Stage Ft Travis Head And Will Jacks
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Knight Riders Face Sunrisers In Race To Final
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  4. Real Madrid And Germany Midfielder Toni Kroos To Retire After Euro 2024
  5. Wrestling Federation Of India Shatters Hopes, Skips Indian Trials, Sends Quota Winners To Olympics
World News
  1. 300 Trafficked Indians 'Revolt' In Cambodia; Most Of Them Arrested: Andhra Pradesh Police
  2. Julian Assange Can Appeal Against Extradition Order: A Brief History Of His Legal Battle
  3. Sarah Jessica Parker's Puffy Bonnet Hat Turns Heads On 'And Just Like That' Set
  4. UK's Infected Blood Scandal: How Years Of Cover Ups Killed 3,000 And Caused NHS' 'Deadliest Disaster Ever'
  5. Ed Dwight Becomes America's First Black Astronaut Candidate To Fly Into Space
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Analyst Prashant Kishor Predicts 300 Seats For BJP; SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh Rally Creates Ruckus