Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario, who is known for her work in 'The White Lotus', 'Percy Jackson', 'Baywatch' and 'Texas Chainsaw 3D', is all set to embrace motherhood. Yes, Alexandra is expecting her first child with her husband and film producer Andrew Form. Alexandra Daddario, 38, shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. The actress was in a shirt with a few buttons open and she showed off her baby bump sitting on a table.
She captioned the post, "Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber's kids." As soon she shared the news of her pregnancy, her comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. 'Emily In Paris' star Lilly Collins commented, "Eeeeeeek so happy for you both."
For the unversed, 'Barbie' star Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their first child. Pop star Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are also all set to become parents this year.
Alexandra kept her pregnancy under wraps for almost six months by wearing loose clothes and posted cropped pics of herself on social media. In an interview with Vogue, the actress said, "I feel like now that I'm pregnant and it's all successful and everything's healthy, I shouldn't complain."
Alexandra also revealed that she shot for 'Mayfair Witches' while she was pregnant. Daddario said when she was on set, she was throwing up and having make-out scenes with her co-stars. By week five, she felt she can't hide it anymore. "I was like, If I tell my job that I'm pregnant, I'm going to get a lot of time off to go throw up in peace,'' she added.
Alexandra Daddario tied the knot with with producer Andrew Form in June 2022. We congratulate the couple on this new phase of life.