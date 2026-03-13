Oscars 2026 Adds Opera-Ballet Act Featuring Misty Copeland After Chalamet Row

Summary of this article
The 98th Academy Awards will feature a special opera-ballet performance by Misty Copeland.
The performance was reportedly added after Timothée Chalamet’s remarks about ballet and opera sparked debate.
Chalamet’s comments drew criticism from artists worldwide ahead of the March 15 ceremony.
The upcoming 98th Academy Awards has reportedly added a last-minute opera-ballet performance following a debate sparked by remarks from actor Timothée Chalamet. The new segment will feature renowned ballerina Misty Copeland and is expected to take place during the ceremony in Los Angeles.
According to reports cited by Cosmopolitan, the Academy finalised Copeland’s appearance shortly after discussions about the role of classical performing arts intensified online. The development has drawn attention from both the film and performing arts communities, placing ballet and opera at the centre of conversations surrounding this year’s ceremony.
What sparked the debate
The controversy began when Timothée Chalamet made remarks while promoting his upcoming film Marty Supreme. During the conversation, the actor suggested that art forms such as ballet and opera struggle to remain relevant in contemporary mainstream culture.
His comments quickly circulated online and prompted reactions from artists and cultural institutions around the world. Critics argued that the remarks overlooked the long-standing cultural influence of classical performance traditions.
The discussion soon expanded beyond social media, with ballet companies and opera organisations publicly defending the importance of their art forms.
Misty Copeland responds to the remarks
Misty Copeland later addressed the discussion by highlighting the historical and cultural value of ballet and opera. Speaking about the debate, she emphasised that the popularity of an art form does not necessarily determine its importance.
Copeland noted that both ballet and opera have existed for centuries and continue to influence storytelling, theatre, and modern performance styles. Her comments resonated with many artists who view classical arts as foundational to the broader entertainment industry.
The announcement of her participation in the Oscars followed shortly after her response to the debate gained attention. The conversation has since spread across various platforms, including television discussions and performing arts circles.