Jeremy Renner Recollects Being Told He Would Never Be Able To Run Again

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has faced significant challenges following his snow-plough accident.

Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After the near-fatal incident, medical professionals told the actor that he wouldn't be able to run again. The actor was seriously injured in the accident in January 2023, but Jeremy has managed to defy expectations by learning to walk and run again, reports ‘Female First UK’. Jeremy told ‘People’ magazine: "For me, it meant so much because to go from a wheelchair and limping around with the cane and (being) told you’re never going to walk right again and you're never going to run again, it was pretty hopeful for me. It gave me an ally."

The actor recalled feeling hugely encouraged by his early progress. Jeremy said, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, "You got something on your side. When you get hope, hope is a powerful ally. A lot of things help us build hope, and progress helps us build hope. That's the easy one." "Failures don't feel like they do, but they also really fuel hope because you could get progress out of failures. You can't really keep progressing without failing. You got to have both. You have to fail to succeed," he added. Jeremy was injured when he tried to remove a stranded family member's car from the snow near his home. The 'Hurt Locker' star broke more than 30 bones in the accident.

