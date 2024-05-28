Jeremy Renner Recollects Being Told He Would Never Be Able To Run Again

The actor recalled feeling hugely encouraged by his early progress. Jeremy said, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, "You got something on your side. When you get hope, hope is a powerful ally. A lot of things help us build hope, and progress helps us build hope. That's the easy one." "Failures don't feel like they do, but they also really fuel hope because you could get progress out of failures. You can't really keep progressing without failing. You got to have both. You have to fail to succeed," he added. Jeremy was injured when he tried to remove a stranded family member's car from the snow near his home. The 'Hurt Locker' star broke more than 30 bones in the accident.