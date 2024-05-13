Hollywood

For Jim Parsons, Reprising ‘Big Bang Theory' Role For ‘Young Sheldon’ Finale Was 'A Gift'

Actor Jim Parsons, known for his portrayal of the affable and geeky Sheldon Cooper in the sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory', said that playing the character once again in the spin-off series 'Young Sheldon' was like a gift for him.

Instagram
Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actor will be seen reprising the character one final time for the finale of 'Young Sheldon' on May 16.

Speaking with people.com ahead of the 2024 Tony Awards, Parsons said reprising the role, particularly alongside former co-star Mayim Bialik, was "really special, actually."

Parsons was at peace with his off-screen-only role in the 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff, but the way the finale was written changed his mind entirely, he said.

"I felt a slight hesitancy when they first asked, just as I thought, I don't really want to go revisit the character. But the way that they wrote it in was I thought so beautiful that it ended up being like this little extra coda or whatever to my experience with the character," he told people.com.

"It was this gift of a second layer of losing it out in a way that I had never seen coming, and it was a real treat."

When asked if he had any advice for 15-year-old Iain Armitage, who has portrayed the younger Sheldon since he was 9, Parsons said: “Oh God, no."

"It's such a different experience for him, and he's so smart. He doesn't need any,” Parsons added.

“He's got good guidance. He and his mother, they're just fantastic.”

“So, he'll be fine. God knows what he'll do,” Parsons said, adding, “He could do anything.”

