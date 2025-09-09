Angelina Jolie choked up while talking about her mom's cancer journey at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025
She was at the film festival for the screening of her film Couture, where she plays a cancer patient
The actress' mother Marcheline Bertrand lost her battle to cancer in 2007
On Sunday, September 7, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie attended the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival for the screening of her film Couture. The 50-year-old star turned heads with her floor-length brown trench coat with a thigh-high slit. Undoubtedly, her look caught attention, but her emotional moment at the event moved everyone. The Oscar-winning actress broke down in tears while speaking about her mother's cancer journey.
Angelia Jolie in tears talking about her mom's cancer
Jolie's latest film Couture is about Maxine, an American film director who is hired to make a video for a Paris fashion event while being diagnosed with breast cancer and is in the midst of a divorce. The actress plays Maxine.
As reported by People, during a Q&A session, when a person who had recently lost a friend to cancer asked Jolie what her message would be to those who lost their loved ones to cancer, the actress couldn't hold back her tears and said, "I'm very sorry for your loss."
Recalling her mother's advice, the actress said, "I think I will say that one thing I remember my mother saying when she had cancer, she said to me once, we had had a dinner and people were asking her how she was feeling and she said, 'All anybody ever asks me about is cancer'."
"So I would say, if you know someone who is going through something, ask them about everything else in their life as well, you know? They’re a whole person and they’re still living," the Original Sin actress said further.
Jolie was joined by her co-stars Ella Rumpf and Anyier Anei and writer-director Alice Winocour on the stage of the Princess of Wales Theatre.
Jolie's mother Marcheline Bertrand passed away due to cancer in 2007 at the age of 56.
The actress underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 to prevent the risk of breast cancer.