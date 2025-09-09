Angelina Jolie Breaks Down In Tears At Toronto Film Festival While Discussing Her Late Mother's Cancer | Watch Video

Angelina Jolie recalled what her mother told her during her cancer journey.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie turns emotional recalling her mother's cancer journey Photo: Instagram/Angelina Jolie
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Angelina Jolie choked up while talking about her mom's cancer journey at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025

  • She was at the film festival for the screening of her film Couture, where she plays a cancer patient

  • The actress' mother Marcheline Bertrand lost her battle to cancer in 2007

On Sunday, September 7, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie attended the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival for the screening of her film Couture. The 50-year-old star turned heads with her floor-length brown trench coat with a thigh-high slit. Undoubtedly, her look caught attention, but her emotional moment at the event moved everyone. The Oscar-winning actress broke down in tears while speaking about her mother's cancer journey.

Angelia Jolie in tears talking about her mom's cancer

Jolie's latest film Couture is about Maxine, an American film director who is hired to make a video for a Paris fashion event while being diagnosed with breast cancer and is in the midst of a divorce. The actress plays Maxine.

As reported by People, during a Q&A session, when a person who had recently lost a friend to cancer asked Jolie what her message would be to those who lost their loved ones to cancer, the actress couldn't hold back her tears and said, "I'm very sorry for your loss."

Related Content
Related Content
Angelina Jolie and David Duchovny - X
How David Duchovny ‘Discovered' Angelina Jolie: All He Knew Was That She Was A Movie Star

BY IANS

Recalling her mother's advice, the actress said, "I think I will say that one thing I remember my mother saying when she had cancer, she said to me once, we had had a dinner and people were asking her how she was feeling and she said, 'All anybody ever asks me about is cancer'."

"So I would say, if you know someone who is going through something, ask them about everything else in their life as well, you know? They’re a whole person and they’re still living," the Original Sin actress said further.

Watch the video here.

Jolie was joined by her co-stars Ella Rumpf and Anyier Anei and writer-director Alice Winocour on the stage of the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt With Her Mother Angelina Jolie - Instagram
Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name

BY PTI

Jolie's mother Marcheline Bertrand passed away due to cancer in 2007 at the age of 56.

The actress underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 to prevent the risk of breast cancer.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025 Explained: Teams, Groups, Venues, Squads, Format, Prize Money, Broadcast - How Well Do You Know

  3. Rohit Sharma's Late Night Visit To Mumbai Hospital Sparks Concerns Amongst Fans - Watch Video

  4. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025: Final Win A ‘Confidence Builder’ For Asia Cup 2025, Says Mike Hesson

  5. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  2. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  3. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  4. Punjab Weather Update: Flood Crisis Continues Across 23 Districts

  5. Kishtwar Seeks Risk-Mitigation Strategies As Climate Concerns Deepen

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  4. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

  5. Trump Loses Appeal in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case, $83 Million Award Stands

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis