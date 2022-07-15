Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's Docuseries 'Gutsy' To Release On Sept 9

Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton Google Images

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 3:47 pm

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clintons docuseries 'Gutsy' will debut on Apple TV+ on September 9. 'Gutsy' is an eight-part documentary series that follows the former First Lady of the United States and her daughter as they speak with prominent women who have impacted the culture and their communities over the years.

Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are among the names joining the Clintons in the series.

Based on the Hillary Clintons' book 'The Book of Gutsy Women', Apple TV+ describes the docuseries as "a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy".

The streamer also states that "Gutsy" will explore the mother-daughter relationship of its two hosts.

The production was first announced with a straight-to-series order in December 2020.

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton serve as executive producers of the series, alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anna Chai.

[With Inputs From IANS]

