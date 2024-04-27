Art & Entertainment

Hansal Mehta Watches ‘Laapataa Ladies’, Says ‘Sometimes All That Is Needed Is Simplicity’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently watched Kiran Rao's directorial venture, 'Laapataa Ladies', and showered it with praise.

The filmmaker described the film as simple, clear, and charmingly old-fashioned in a good way.

Taking to Twitter, Mehta shared his thoughts: "Saw the very big-hearted and moving 'Laapataa Ladies'. Sometimes all that is needed is simplicity and clarity. This film is that. I went in expecting more and finished with more than it apparently delivers."

'Laapataa Ladies' is a comedy-drama produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande.

The film features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan.

Mehta further remarked: "It is old-fashioned in a good way and modern in a very subtle manner. It is deceptively simple in its treatment and humour."

'Laapataa Ladies' narrates the misadventures of two young brides who become separated from the same train. From mistaken identities to uproarious escapades, the ensuing chaos promises plenty of laughter and heartwarming moments.

