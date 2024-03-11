Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia Join Hands For Project Titled ‘Therapy Sherapy’

Art & Entertainment

Actors Gulshan Devaiah and Neha Dhupia are set to share the screen for the first time in an upcoming web series christened 'Therapy Sherapy', focussing on mental health.

March 11, 2024
Gulshan said: “I think if every family can become a safe space for its members then a lot of the troubles we have in this world will disappear. People will be happier, more content. This story is about an average middle income family and it brings to light certain things that I mentioned above.”

“I’m looking forward to people slowly and steadily making their homes and families a safe space to nurture each other. The world can be a much better place and we must start this at home,” he added.

According to industry sources, the shooting of 'Therapy Sherapy' is currently underway, details about the plot are still under wraps.

