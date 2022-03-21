Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’, ‘Lovecraft Country’, Win Big

The 12th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors awards ceremony held on March 20 celebrated achievements of music in games, films, television, advertising, and trailers. Check out the winner list.

Diane Warren, Mitchell Leib Instagram

The Guild of Music Supervisors held its 12th annual awards ceremony virtually to celebrate outstanding achievement in the craft of music supervision in film, television, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers.

Tv music executive Mandi Collier at Amazon Studios took home two awards for her work on ‘Sylie’s Love’ and ‘Zola’ while the Oscar-nominated original song “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto by Lin-Manuel Miranda won for Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film.

Legendary songwriter and record producer Diane Warren was presented with this year’s Icon Award and music supervisor Mitchell Leib took home the Legacy Award.

On March 20, presenters included Hollywood luminaries such as Javier Bardem, Jessica Chastain, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Ryan Tedder, Marlon Wayans, Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky, Rickey Minor, Rufus Wainwright and more

The 12th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards was produced by President Joel C. High, Vice President Madonna Wade-Reed and former GMS President Thomas Golubić. Show Production was handled by Angelia Bibbs-Sanders from ABS Collective with Talent Producer, Jessica Milten, and Technical Production by Nick Urbom from Big Push Media Group.

Look at the full list of winners below:

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million                                            

Steven Gizicki – 'Tick, Tick… Boom!'    

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million                  

Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – 'Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar'       

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million                                           

Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – 'Sylvie’s Love'

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million                                                        

Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – 'Zola'

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film                                                                  

“Dos Oruguitas” from 'Encanto'

Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Performer: Sebastián Yatra

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama                                                             

Liza Richardson – 'Lovecraft Country' – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical                                                   

Janet Lopez – 'The White Lotus' – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television                                                                       

Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Movie                                                                         

Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – 'To All The Boys: Always And Forever'

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television                                                           

Title: 'F*** The Pain Away'

Songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches)

Performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian

Program: 'Sex Education'

Episodes 302 and 307

Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary                                                

Angela Asistio – 'Val'

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries                                                                                          

Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: 'Mr. Saturday Night', 'Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage', 'Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss', 'DMX: Don’t Try To Understand', 'Jagged', 'Listening to Kenny G'

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer                                                                                      

Toddrick Spalding – 'King Richard'

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)                                                                               

Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – 'iPhone 12 – Fumble'

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)                                                     

Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – 'Rise And Shine'

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game                                                               

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – 'FIFA 22'

Art & Entertainment Music Music Awards Films Television Advertising, Ads Movie Trailer Annual Awards Television Show Mandi Collier India
