Ginni Wedss Sunny 2 Trailer: Avinash Tiwary-Medha Shankr's Rom Com Promises To Be A Chaotic Yet Heartwarming Entertainer

Summary of this article
Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr star in the romantic-comedy Ginny Wedss Sunny 2.
Directed by Prasshant Jha, it is a spiritual sequel to the 2020 film Ginny Weds Sunny.
It will arrive in cinemas on April 24, 2026.
The trailer for Ginni Wedss Sunny 2 has been unveiled today. Starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead roles, the romantic-comedy is a spiritual sequel to the 2020 film Ginny Weds Sunny, which starred Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam. Written and directed by Prasshant Jha, the family drama will hit the theatres this April.
Ginni Wedss Sunny 2 trailer out
Sunny (Avinash) and Ginny (Medha) meet in an arranged marriage. Both are totally contrasting characters. Ginny is a modern, free-spirited girl from Delhi, while Sunny is a small-town lad. Due to family pressures, both agree to tie the knot but lie about their professions. When truths are unfolded, it leads to chaos and drama in the families, making it a perfect entertainer.
Watch Ginni Wedss Sunny 2 trailer here.
The film marks the first collaboration between Avinash and Medha. The latter garnered praise for her performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail (2023) with Massey. Avinash gave stellar acts in Laila Majnu (2018) and Bambai Meri Jaan (2023), among others. His last release was Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo.
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 also stars Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary, who add to the narrative with their performances.
It is presented by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production and is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal. The film will debut in cinemas on April 24, 2026.
The 2020 film skipped theatrical release and premiered directly on Netflix, and received largely negative reviews.
According to IMDb, Ginni Weds Sunny follows "headstrong Ginny who meets Sunny for an arranged marriage, but turns him down, and then shows how Sunny teams up with Ginny's mother to win her love."