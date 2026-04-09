Ginni Wedss Sunny 2 Trailer: Avinash Tiwary-Medha Shankr's Rom Com Promises To Be A Chaotic Yet Heartwarming Entertainer

Ginni Wedss Sunny 2 trailer out

Sunny (Avinash) and Ginny (Medha) meet in an arranged marriage. Both are totally contrasting characters. Ginny is a modern, free-spirited girl from Delhi, while Sunny is a small-town lad. Due to family pressures, both agree to tie the knot but lie about their professions. When truths are unfolded, it leads to chaos and drama in the families, making it a perfect entertainer.