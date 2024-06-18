Geetanjali Mishra's Monsoon Skincare Aid: Natural Mask Made From Fuller's Earth, Neem, Clove

To keep the skin happy, plump, and glowing during the monsoons, Geetanjali, who plays Rajesh in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', shared: "I prefer washing my face regularly during this season. One of my go-to remedies, suggested by my mom, is a natural mask made from fuller's earth, neem, and clove. To prepare, I mix two tablespoons of fuller's earth with a tablespoon of neem powder and half a teaspoon of clove powder in a clean bowl. Then, I gradually add rose water to form a smooth paste." She went on to say, "Rose water helps achieve the right consistency and tones the skin. After cleansing my face and patting it dry, I evenly apply the mask to my face and neck, avoiding the eye area, and leave it on for 15-20 minutes until it dries completely. I then rinse it off with lukewarm water, gently massaging it in circular motions to exfoliate. After patting my face dry, I apply light, natural moisturisers like aloe vera gel or almond oil to keep my skin hydrated."