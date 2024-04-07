Art & Entertainment

Geetanjali Mishra's DIY Summer Skincare Ritual: 'Milk, Aloe Vera Gel, Multani Mitti'

Geetanjali Mishra a.k.a Rajesh from the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' has opened up on her summer skincare routine, sharing that she indulges in DIY ritual that includes raw milk, fresh aloe vera gel, and multani mitti.

Geetanjali Mishra Photo: Instagram
Sharing about how she keeps her skin healthy, glowing and hydrated in summers, Geetanjali said: "As the temperature rises during summer days, our skin tends to lose its natural glow and appear tired due to sweat and other environmental factors. Paying attention to our skin's needs during this season is essential. Regular makeup use can worsen skin conditions, especially during warmer months."

"Therefore, I focus on cleansing my skin thoroughly. Pollutants, sweat, and sunscreen can clog pores, leading to breakouts. To avoid this, I always apply sunscreen before going out. When I'm indoors, I indulge in DIY skincare rituals that include raw milk, fresh aloe vera gel, multani mitti with honey and rose water," shared the 'Naagin 3' fame actress.

Geetanjali added: "These rituals help to rejuvenate and nourish my skin, giving it a natural glow. I also use fruit-based scrubs like strawberries, papaya, and tomatoes to fight against UV damage and leverage their powerful anti-ageing properties."

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs at 10 p.m. on &TV.

