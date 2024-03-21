Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are at Mecca to perform Umrah (an Islamic pilgrimage). On Thursday, they revealed their son Zehaan's face in a collab post. Gauahar and Zaid shared a picture and a video where they can be seen holding their son together. The little one was all smiles as he posedfor the camera.
Sharing the picture and video, Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan captioned the post, "Just wanted to give our little prince' first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty! May he be pleased with our SonShine! Ameen. Our Zehaan. Request for continued positivity, love and blessings for him. Lots of love(sic)''.
Earlier, Gauahar shared a video from the holy city where her son also featured. "The emotions you feel when you arrive, no matter how many times you visit, only comes from the imaan in your heart . But how do you explain the feeling of watching your baby ,an infant flapping his hands in a calling action to masjid al nabawi for the first time that he has ever seen it. Subhan Allah,'' she wrote in the caption.
Gauahar and Zaid, who got married in December 2020, welcomed their first child in May 2023. They announced the arrival of their son with a heartwarming post that read: "It's a Boy. As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."
Later, on completion of their son's one month, they announced his name. "Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little one's name, Ma Sha Allah on his 1-month date since birth. Thank you all for your love, seeking your continued blessings for him, and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan. He sends his love," wrote Zaid and Gauahar in a joint post.