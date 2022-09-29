Gajraj Rao Was Initially Scared To Sign On The Dotted Line For 'Maja Ma'

Actor Gajraj Rao, who is known for his work on the digital medium, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film 'Maja Ma' in which he plays the role of Manohar Patel -- Madhuri Dixit's husband.



Initially, the actor was scared of saying yes to the project because it was shot in the thick of the pandemic when the general populace still didn't know much about the mode of transmission and the safety protocols to put into practice.



Talking about it, the senior actor noted, "In the midst of a pandemic, I was scared to take up a project. I wasn't very sure if I should do it. It had never happened that we all had to stay indoors, closed inside our homes for months."





Calling the film a "celebration of life", he mentioned, "So, to do a project at such a stressful time, but still having a blast with the terrific people working alongside you, and having it turn out so well, is an experience I shall never forget. It was such a celebration of life. 'Maja Ma' wasn't a regular film being shot at regular times, yet we never realised all of the tension because we were truly enjoying ourselves."



The actor, who commands a loyal fan-following courtesy of his 'Tech Conversations With Dad' series, seems to be coming up with yet another good performance as he plays the role of a father, who stands by his daughter, and is proud of the man his son is becoming.



Talking about his role in the movie as Manohar Patel, Gajraj said, "When this role was narrated to me, it wasn't clearly told that this character is the husband's part or a hero's part. My role was said to be a life partner. The entire flavour of the character was one of a life partner. Someone who would face everything that comes their partner's way with them, regardless of how good or bad it is."



Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra; directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, 'Maja Ma' also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chadha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.



The film will be available to stream on Prime Video from October 6.