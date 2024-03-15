From Priyanka Chopra To Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani, A Look At Best Dressed Celebs This Week

It's Friday and as the week comes to an end, we bring you another round of the Best dressed Bollywood celebs of the week. And we must say, the list includes leading B-town divas who have hearts with their fashion choices, over and over again. While some were spotted for work events or shoots, others were clicked having a gala time at film premieres. So, here’s looking at the best dressed celebs this week for some fashion inspiration:
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the bay, and on Friday, she was seen attending an event in Mumbai. In fact, her head-to-toe classy all-white co-ord managed to make heads turn. The outfit had a strappy white embroidered bralette-like crop top with a sweetheart neckline. She completed her look with transparent heels and golden choker-like necklace from Bulgari, the brand she was promoting.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia attended the premiere of 'Murder Mubarak' to cheer for her beau, Vijay Varma. At the event, she was spotted in a magical off-white crochet Accalia Gown from Cult Gaia. The ankle-length gown, crafted from hand-crocheted geometric and floral patterns, featured a halter neckline with tie-ups at the back. She kept her hair and makeup to the minimal.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani attended the 'Yodha' screening on Thursday night, and wore a formal electric blue body-hugging pants suit as she walked in with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her outfit had a tube top-like fitted black top, which she layered with an electric blue blazer featuring vintage silver buttons.
Ananya Panday
The stunning actress walked in for a photoshoot in a pretty lilac mini-dress, from Runaway The Label. Her pastel dress featured a drop shoulder style on one side and a broad strap with a twisted style on the other.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor recently was seen in a classy black sleeveless dress, and she looked all things amazing. Her outfit featured sleek spaghetti straps and a high circular-shaped neckline with cut-outs at the back that accentuated her oh-so-enviable figure.
