Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

From Chennai To Budapest, Global Sounds Make 'Chola Chola' An Audio-Visual Treat

The A.R. Rahman-composed "Chola Chola" track from Mani Ratnam's upcoming epic period action film "Ponniyin Selvan: I", which was released on Friday, has a rhythm rooted in the cultural of Tamil Nadu and is sung in praise of the Chola emperor, Rajaraja Chola I.

'Chola Chola'
'Chola Chola' IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 1:15 pm

The A.R. Rahman-composed "Chola Chola" track from Mani Ratnam's upcoming epic period action film "Ponniyin Selvan: I", which was released on Friday, has a rhythm rooted in the cultural of Tamil Nadu and is sung in praise of the Chola emperor, Rajaraja Chola I.

The song brings back the combination of Mani Ratnam and Rahman, who have earlier given memorable soundtracks to Indian cinema with "Roja", "Iruvar", "Dil Se...", "Alaipayuthey" and "Yuva", to name a few.

The song uses South Indian folk instruments in a big way with a prominent percussion section. Composer Vishal Mishra has gone behind the mic with Swagat Rathod to lend his voice to the lyrics of the veteran Mehboob.

The orchestra brings together the sound produced by three powerful forces: Chennai Strings, the A.R. Rahman Foundation-based Sunshine Orchestra and Budapest Art Orchestra.

"Ponniyin Selvan: I", the first of two-part spectacle based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban.

The film is set to drop in theatres on September 30.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vikram Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Jayam Ravi Karthi Trisha Aishwarya Lekshmi Sobhita Dhulipala R. Sarathkumar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?