As Mani Ratnam's 'Roja' Completes 30 Years, A.R. Rahman Says 'That's Why I'm Here'

Late director K. Balachander's Kavithalayaa Productions, which produced director Mani Ratnam's blockbuster 'Roja', has recalled the words of K. Balachander when he introduced A.R. Rahman as a music director on the occasion of the film completing a glorious 30 years.

A R Rahman
A R Rahman Instagram: @arrahman

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 6:45 pm

Taking to Twitter, Kavithalayaa Productions, on its timeline, posted two videos. The first video clip, which was a speech of the late director, was posted by the production house saying, "In his own inimitable style, KB sir expressed his appreciation for 'Roja' artistes and technicians on the occasion of the silver jubilee of the film. Today, we offer this as Kavithalayaa's tribute to them."


The second video, which was posted on Tuesday night by the production house, was one that had clips of a recent A. R. Rahman performance.

In the video, music director A. R. Rahman is seen on stage saying, "Thirty years of 'Roja'. I want to thank the whole team of 'Roja'. Mani Ratnam, K. Balachander, Vairamuthu, Minmini, S. P. B. Garu and all the singers."

"I want to thank all of you and your parents, who have encouraged me. They've shown me love. That's why I am here. So, let's celebrate 'Roja' 30."

The video also had clips of actor Arvind Swamy and actress Madhubala, who played the lead in the film, talk about it.

Kavithalayaa posted the second video saying: "It's still a fresh memory when KB sir introduced A. R. Rahman by saying "Putham Puthu Isai Malarai Arimugapaduthugiren (I am introducing a brand new musical flower". Thank you for ruling all our playlists for three generations."

