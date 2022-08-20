Mani Ratnam Says The Success of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' Inspired Him To Work On 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Acclaimed movie maker Mani Ratnam is known for adding magic to the simplest of scenes in his movies with soothing background score and keeping up the tradition, he has now launched the much-awaited song Chola Chola from his upcoming magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1'.

During the song launch event, the 'Dil Se' director expressed his gratitude and thankfulness towards Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli. However, Mani Ratman refused to open up about why he is thanking Chiranjeevi, but he shared that he is thanking Rajamouli for being a stupendous filmmaker. “ In a way, he has opened a door for all of us and has shown us that this kind of film can be made. You can tell stories in two parts and be successful. It has become possible because of Baahubali, so I really want to thank him," he said during the conference.

This song for the period drama is solely dedicated to the valour of Aditya Karikalan, the Chola King, and Vikram essays this role in the film. Maestro AR Rahman has scored the single, while Mehboob Kotwal has jotted down the lyrics for the song.

Moreover, the filmmaker shared how Rajamouli’s 'Baahubali' is his inspiration for 'Ponniyin Selvan'. He shared, “After looking at the way Rajamouli successfully pulled off a mammoth task in the form of the Baahubali franchise, I decided to start working on Ponniyin Selvan.”

This is Mani Ratnam’s dream project and the first part is scheduled to hit the screens on September 30. The film features Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Parthiban, Vikram Prabu, Prakash Raj and others.