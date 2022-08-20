Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mani Ratnam Says The Success of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' Inspired Him To Work On 'Ponniyin Selvan'

During the song launch event, the 'Dil Se' director expressed his gratitude and thankfulness towards Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli.

Mani Ratnam
Mani Ratnam Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 8:19 am

Acclaimed movie maker Mani Ratnam is known for adding magic to the simplest of scenes in his movies with soothing background score and keeping up the tradition, he has now launched the much-awaited song Chola Chola from his upcoming magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1'.

During the song launch event, the 'Dil Se' director expressed his gratitude and thankfulness towards Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli. However, Mani Ratman refused to open up about why he is thanking Chiranjeevi, but he shared that he is thanking Rajamouli for being a stupendous filmmaker. “ In a way, he has opened a door for all of us and has shown us that this kind of film can be made. You can tell stories in two parts and be successful. It has become possible because of Baahubali, so I really want to thank him," he said during the conference.

This song for the period drama is solely dedicated to the valour of Aditya Karikalan, the Chola King, and Vikram essays this role in the film. Maestro AR Rahman has scored the single, while Mehboob Kotwal has jotted down the lyrics for the song.

Related stories

As Mani Ratnam's 'Roja' Completes 30 Years, A.R. Rahman Says 'That's Why I'm Here'

Mani Ratnam Tests Negative For Covid-19 After Check Ups

Moreover, the filmmaker shared how Rajamouli’s 'Baahubali' is his inspiration for 'Ponniyin Selvan'. He shared, “After looking at the way Rajamouli successfully pulled off a mammoth task in the form of the Baahubali franchise, I decided to start working on Ponniyin Selvan.”

This is Mani Ratnam’s dream project and the first part is scheduled to hit the screens on September 30. The film features Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Parthiban, Vikram Prabu, Prakash Raj and others.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mani Ratnam Mani Ratnam Films SS Rajamouli Baahubali Baahubali: The Conclusion Art And Entertainment Bollywood Southern Stars Actor/Actress Mani Ratnam Hyderabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?

Arjun Kapoor's Statement Over Boycott Trend Irks MP's Home Minister

Arjun Kapoor's Statement Over Boycott Trend Irks MP's Home Minister