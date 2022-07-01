Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Filming For Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej Multistarrer To Start On July 12

The heroes from Tollywood's "mega" family will appear together in Samuthirakhani's Tamil film 'Vinodhaya Sitham,' which is reportedly being made in Telugu.

Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej
Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej Google Images

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 2:32 pm

According to current talks, the film will feature Sai Dharam Tej and his uncle Pawan Kalyan in the lead roles and will get on the floors very soon.

The official Telugu remake of 'Vinodhaya Sitham' will start its regular production on July 12, as per the newest talk from the folks.

While Samuthirakani will direct the movie, 'Ala Vaikunthapuramu Loo' director Trivikram Srinivas will pen the screenplay and dialogues for the multi-starrer. The movie will be funded by People Media Factory, a well-known Telugu production company, with Vivek Kuchibhotla serving as producer.

Pawan Kalyan was last spotted in 'Bheemla Nayak', alongside Rana Daggubati. The actor is now working on a number of projects, one of which is a mythological drama titled 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'.

Sai Dharam Tej, on the other hand, has a couple of decent movies ahead too.

[With Inputs From IANS]

