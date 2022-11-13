Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares Her Struggle With Epilepsy On Social Media

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently took to her social media to raise awareness about epilepsy which she has also been suffering from.

Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 6:20 pm

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be soon seen as Indira Gandhi in 'Sam Bahadur', recently took to her social media to raise awareness about epilepsy which she has also been suffering from. 

November is known as the Epilepsy Awareness Month. Fatima Sana Shaikh has been making a constant effort to address this among the people and raise awareness about the same. The actress addressed the cause while she opened up a conversation on her social media for people to share their stories, struggles, and challenges about the same.

Taking to the story section of her Instagram, she dropped a question writing: "It's epilepsy month. Share your story, struggle, challenges Or just ask."

She also opened up about when she learnt about her health condition, stating that it was during the time of 'Dangal' preparations she got to know about the disorder.

On being asked by one of her followers about when she found out about it, the actress wrote: "(I) was diagnosed when I was training for 'Dangal'. I got an episode and woke up straight at the hospital... (I) was in denial first (for five years). And now, I have learnt to embrace it, and work and live around it."

On how she has been working with this condition, Fatima wrote that she informs all her directors that she has epilepsy. 

"They have always been very supportive and understanding. They know of the challenges they might face on the days I get an episode."

Related stories

Fatima Sana Shaikh Raises Awareness About Epilepsy On Social Media

Fatima Sana Shaikh Starts Prepping For 'Sam Bahadur', Shares Picture With Meghna Gulzar

Tags

Art & Entertainment Fatima Sana Shaikh Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh Epilepsy Awareness Month Fatima Sana Shaikh Epilepsy Epilepsy Awareness Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch: Two World War II Planes Collide Mid-Air In US Airshow, Six Casualties Feared

Watch: Two World War II Planes Collide Mid-Air In US Airshow, Six Casualties Feared

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi