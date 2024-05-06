Fashion

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Doesn’t Wear Make-Up: 'Only Put It On When Working'

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared that she only wears make-up when she's working; otherwise, in her daily life, she prefers to go au natural.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Photo: Instagram
“I don’t wear make-up. I only put make-up on when I am working,” Priyanka told IANS.

The actress, who gained the spotlight as Tejjo Singh Virk from the show 'Udaariyaan', revealed that whether she's at the airport, mall, or market, she opts for a makeup-free look.

However, she does have one go-to beauty hack.

“I just do one thing: I apply some lipstick and then use it on my cheek, forehead, and eyelids. So, it looks like blush, contour, and lipstick. The whole make-up is done like that,” she added.

Talking about her daily wear, Priyanka said: “Normally, I wear western clothes, which are very comfortable for me. I also like kurtis again; they are very comfortable.”

“I like both Indian and western wear depending on the occasion,” said the actress, who walked the runway as a showstopper at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Asked about her fashion statement, she said: “Comfy clothes are my fashion statement. Baggy comfy clothes and street style.

