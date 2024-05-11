Fashion

Iulia Vantur Describes Her Style As 'Casual Chic, Cool Glam'; Says 'I Love Slip Dresses'

Actress Iulia Vantur has described her style as 'casual chic, cool glam' and shared how she loves to live in slip dresses, as they are sexy and feminine.

Iulia Vantur
Iulia Vantur Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Iulia Vantur has described her style as 'casual chic, cool glam' and shared how she loves to live in slip dresses, as they are sexy and feminine.

Describing her fashion statement, the Romanian model and singer, Iulia told IANS: "Casual chic, lately cool glam, adapted to the Gen-Z trends, especially when it comes to my show or my music appearances. But I love and I live in slip dresses, they are my favourites, the comfiest, sexy and feminine. I also love suits - three-piece suits - powerful, sexy, it can be glam too."

Iulia shared that fashion is creativity and inspiration but it is not something that she follows blindly, no matter what.

"I choose trendy elements that suit my body, my personality, my style, and the message I want to convey to people around me because your look is also a visual business card," she said.

If she follows any Gen-Z fashion trends, Iulia added: "I do, especially when I go for my singing events or shows, when I go to the studio, jamming sessions or concerts. I feel comfy and cool wearing baggy, loose jeans and simple T-shirts. I don't go extreme with oversized jackets because I feel they don't suit me but I like them."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  2. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
  3. Army Choppers Rescue 2 Stranded American Tourists From Himachal's Churdhar Valley
  4. 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Schoolteacher In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
  5. Day In Pics: May 11, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Trans Actor Trinetra Haldar Shares Facial Transformation, Says Her Transition Is Complete
  2. Sonam Kapoor Sets Fashion Goals In Microbeads, Intricate Lacework Outfit, Matching Hair Bow
  3. Uorfi Javed Opens Up To ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’ Contestants: I’ll Do What I Want, As I Please
  4. Ajay Devgn Looks Dapper In Suit, Italian Patent Leather Shoes
  5. The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam Comedy-Drama Film 'Vishesham’ Was Released Here On Saturday.
Sports News
  1. Aman Sehrawat Moves to Semis, Deepak Punia's Paris Olympic Qualification Hangs By Thread
  2. Fulham 0-4 Man City: Two-Goal Hero Josko Gvardiol Unfazed By Julian Alvarez Taking Penalty
  3. Djokovic Comes 'Prepared' With Helmet Day After Getting Hit On Head By Fan's Bottle: Watch
  4. Man United Vs Arsenal: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments
  5. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
World News
  1. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report
  3. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  4. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
  5. Solar Storm Hits Earth: Celestial Gift Of Northern Lights Across Countries; Alerts On As Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail