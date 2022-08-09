'The Flash' Star Ezra Miller Charged With Burglary After Harassment Case

More problems mount for 'The Flash' star Ezra Miller as now he has been charged with regards to a burglary incident that dates back to May 2022.



The actor's involvement came to light after the investigating team checked the surveillance videos and statements, reports 'Deadline'.



The police report accessed by 'Deadline', reads, "On 05/01/2022 at approximately 1755 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary complaint at a residence on County Road in the town of Stamford, Vermont. The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present."



"As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offence of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling", the reports further read.



According to 'Deadline', cops located the Fantastic Beasts star at 11:23 p.m. August 7 and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on September 26 for arraignment on the burglary charge. The Vermont State Police worked with the Bennington County State's Attorney's Office on the investigation.



Despite Miller's scandals so far, Warner Bros. Discovery has maintained that 'The Flash' is still set for a June 23, 2023 theatrical release. However, this latest turn of events in the Green Mountain state could cause them to take a whole new lane.



Sources told 'Deadline' that the studio has been attempting to intercede with Miller over the past few months as incident after incident have occurred.



'Deadline' further states that the latest Miller incident follows a temporary harassment prevention order they received over the summer from a 12-year old and a mother in Greenfield, MA for allegedly menacing them.



Also, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes filed a protection order against Miller, accusing them of grooming and brainwashing their child. Miller also had two arrests in Hawaii, one involving a dust-up at a karaoke bar.

[With Inputs From IANS]