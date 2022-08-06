Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
'The Flash' Races Ahead Of Ezra Miller Controversies, To Release On June 2023

As controversies continue to swirl around actor Ezra Miller over allegations of abuse compounded with other legal troubles, the makers of his upcoming film "The Flash" confirmed that the film will hit theatres as planned.

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 9:02 pm

As controversies continue to swirl around actor Ezra Miller over allegations of abuse compounded with other legal troubles, the makers of their upcoming film "The Flash" confirmed that the film will hit theatres as planned.

The makers have set the release date as June 23, 2023, reports NBC News. Warner Brothers CEO David Zaslav, speaking to investors and reporters, rattled off a list of upcoming movies based on DC Comics characters, including "Black Adam", the sequel to "Shazam!" and "The Flash", starring Miller as the superhuman speedster Barry Allen.

"We're very excited about them," Zaslav said of the projects. According to NBC News, Zaslav went on to suggest that all three movies might be tweaked before they arrive in multiplexes. "We've seen them," he said. "We think they're terrific and we think we can make them even better."

NBC News also reported that in June, a Massachusetts mother was granted a temporary order of protection on behalf of her 12-year-old child against Miller, 29.

The court order, seen by NBC News, stated that it was "issued without advance notice because the Court determined that there is a substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment".

Miller, who identifies as gender nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, has been asked to appear in court in two states after parents accused them of grooming, abuse and intimidation involving a nonbinary child, 12, and a nonbinary adult, 18.

The actor has also been arrested twice this year, both times in Hawaii, on charges of disorderly conduct and second-degree assault.

[With Inputs From IANS]

