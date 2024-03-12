Emraan Hashmi 'Overwhelmed' By 'Showtime' Responses; Reveals Wife Parveen's Reaction To His Performance

After starring in many hit films like ‘Murder,’ ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani,’ ‘Tiger 3,’ and others, Emraan Hashmi is back with a series ‘Showtime,’ which recently premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.
The show has been met with high praises, and the actor is feeling overwhelmed with all the responses flowing in. Shedding light on the positive feedback, Hashmi said, “I am overwhelmed with the response ‘Showtime’ has received. Audiences and fans have enjoyed Raghu Khanna (his character) so much and my DMs are flooded with love and appreciation.”
The actor also went on to mention that his wife watched the show in one-go and deems it to be his best performance. He told IANS, “In fact, my wife has binge watched the show and feels this is one of my best performances till date. I hope people continue to enjoy the series and I can’t wait to give them more of Raghu Khanna with the next season.”
As he made a notable comeback amidst widespread acclaim, he also disclosed that he plans to focus solely on acting and has no plans to return to the role of a producer. “I don’t think I am fit to be a producer. I did produce one film, but I was more of a silent producer and was playing the actor in it, so my producer self took a backseat. I am more of a creative person than a business-minded person.”
‘Showtime’ delves into the conflicts and pressures within the Bollywood industry. The series also stars Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Vijay Raaz, and other notable actors in pivotal roles.
Created by Sumit Roy and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the show is available to stream only on Disney+ Hotstar.