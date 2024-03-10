‘Showtime’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

Written by Sumit Roy, Lara Chandni, and Mithun Gangopadhyay, ‘Showtime’ is an amazing piece of work. It brilliantly captures the nuances and the not-so-glorious side of Bollywood and the film industry in general. What works well for the series is the use of references. There’s a model trying to build her career, actors who have tantrums, a power-hungry producer, a superstar who lives in a house named Jannat, a scandal, a controversy – you name it, the show has it all. These references do not allude to just one person in the film industry. Every character is a mix of all the gossip and the rumours you must have heard online. The writers have taken the pain to chalk out every character with meticulous detail and that needs to be appreciated.