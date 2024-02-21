Shriya Saran Reveals Her Daughter's Hand Was Burned During 'Showtime' Shoot

For actress Shriya Saran, the filming of her latest show, 'Showtime' became a bittersweet journey due to her personal challenges. She revealed that during the shoot of the series her daughter Radha's hand got burned.

Talking about the shooting, Shriya, who is known for her work in 'Drishyam' said: "So, also while we were shooting this show, it was a very tough time for me personally because my daughter had burned her hand and I was like a reckless case. But somehow acting and coming back to a set kind of calmed me down because otherwise I was emotionally very, very stressed."