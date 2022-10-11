Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Ekta Kapoor Wishes Amitabh Bachchan On 80th Birthday, Calls Him ‘Maha Nayak’

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 years old today and people from all walks of life are wishing him. Ekta Kapoor too has wished him and called him the ‘Maha Nayak’ who is always relevant.

Ekta Kapoor And Amitabh Bachchan
Ekta Kapoor And Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 3:25 pm

As Amitabh Bachchan turns 80, several celebrities including Ekta Kapoor came ahead to wish the superstar a happy birthday. The two of them have been close since she was a child and currently, the megastar has worked with the producer for the film named ‘Good Bye’. While the entire Bollywood was busy wishing Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media and shared a video from her latest film ‘Good Bye’.

Talking to Instagram, Ekta Kapoor wrote “Happie bday to the Maha nayak !! 80 years of being relevant !!!! A huge feat for any human!! @amitabhbachchan (sic).”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Ekta Kapoor has spent a lot of her childhood at Amitabh Bachchan’s house where she used to hang out with his children Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. She has attended several birthday parties while growing up and has always looked up to the Mahanayak of the industry.

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor has been making the headlines all year. Her show ‘Lockkup’ turned out to be a major success and ‘Goodbye’ too has got good reviews.

