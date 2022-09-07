Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Ekta Kapoor Reveals She Never Wanted To Work With Khans, Only Amitabh Bachchan

At the ‘Goodbye’ trailer launch in Mumbai, Ekta Kapoor revealed that she always wanted to work with Amitabh Bachchan.

Ekta Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan
Ekta Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan Google/Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 6:20 pm

The Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta-starrer ‘Goodbye’  is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7, 2022. The trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday. While Big B attended the event virtually, the ladies, Rashmika, Neena and producer Ekta Kapoor, addressed the media present at the event. 

During the same, Ekta revealed that it was her childhood dream to work with Amitabh Bachchan and with ‘Goodbye’, it is a dream come true for her. It is also because she never thought of working with the Khans or anyone else, but only dreamt of collaborating with Big B. 

Sharing an anecdote, Ekta said, "Since childhood, I always dreamt of working with only one person and that was Big B. As a child, I used to attend birthday parties at Amit ji's house, and Shweta (Nanda Bachchan) and Abhishek (Bachchan) are my friends. Amitabh sir once told my dad (Jeetendra) that she just sat and stared at me all evening.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She further added, “I don't think I had ever wanted to work with anyone, no Khans or anyone else, just Mr Amitabh Bachchan. Finally, it happened. The experience of working on a film like this is different."

Ekta, while sharing the trailer on social media, wrote, "Family bonding toh suna hoga, par family tuning pehli bar dekhoge! With a string of drama, laughter, dher saara emotion aur bahut saara pyaar, presenting the #GoodbyeTrailer out now! #Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022 #GoodbyeOnOct7 (sic)."

Directed by Vikas Bahl of ‘Queen’ fame, ‘Goodbye’ also stars Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover in vital roles. It is touted to be a slice-of-life story that revolves around a funeral, and is backed by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co.

