Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol To Perform Raavan Dahan At Delhi’s Red Fort Ramlila

Bobby Deol will attend Delhi's famous Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, where he will burn Raavan's effigy at the Red Fort on October 2.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bobby Deol to attend Delhi Ramlila on Dussehra
Bobby Deol to burn Raavan's effigy at the Red Fort on October 2 Photo: Instagram/Bobby Deol
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Luv Kush Ramlila Committee is all set for the Ramlila event in Delhi

  • Actor Bobby Deol will burn Ravana’s effigy at the historic Red Fort grounds on October 2

  • Organisers said Bobby Deol's participation will make the Delhi Ramlila 2025 event noteworthy

Actor Bobby Deol will be part of the Luv Kush Ramlila event, which will be held at Delhi's Red Fort on October 2. The actor will reportedly be performing the Raavan Dahan as part of the Dussehra celebrations.

As per reports, the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee has invited Deol to perform the key ritual ceremony of the Dussehra festival. Organisers said Bobby Deol's Dussehra participation will make the Delhi Ramlila 2025 event noteworthy for attendees and devotees alike.

Bobby Deol Dussehra performance at Red Fort

The organisers are expecting that Bobby Deol's performance at Red Fort in Dussehra will pull larger crowds to the Red Fort grounds, which witness lakhs of visitors during Dussehra.

War 2 post-credit scene paves way for Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha - Instagram/YRF
War 2 Post-Credit Scene Offers First Glimpse Of Bobby Deol’s Character From Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Arjun Kumar, President of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, invited Deol to attend the event.

"Bobby Deol’s participation is expected to make this Dussehra even more spectacular and memorable," Hindustan Times quoted Kumar as saying.

In a video message shared with the organisers, Deol said, "Dilli ki Ramlila mein iss baar mai aa raha hai… Toh milte hain Dussehra par (This time May is coming to Delhi's Ramlila... so we will meet on Dussehra)."

Related Content
Related Content

For the unversed, every year, Raavan Dahan is performed to commemorate Lord Rama’s victory over the evil.

Last year, Singham Again team, including Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, participated in the event of Raavan Dahan.

null - null
Vijayadashami 2025: History, Significance, And Story Of Dussehra

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Bobby Deol work front

Bobby Deol was recently seen in Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Bads of Bollywood, on Netflix. The 56-year-old actor is celebrating 30 years in the film industry.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: What Exactly Happened After India Won Final?

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Stats Highlights From Asia Cup 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Where Salman Ali Agha's Men Lost The Plot

  4. Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Being Denied Trophy: 'Teammates Real Silverware'

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Refuse To Accept Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  2. Delhi’s IGI Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

  3. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  4. Day In Pics: September 28, 2025

  5. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  3. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  4. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  5. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Several Shot At Church In Michigan, Hours After Fatal Shooting In North Carolina

  2. Canada Works On Proposal For Skilled Workers After Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike

  3. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

  4. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Dr. Vashisth Das - Don’t Miss A Beat, Take Charge Of Heart Health Before It’s Too Late

  2. Iran Hangs Man Accused Of Being A Key Mossad Spy

  3. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured

  4. Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol To Perform Raavan Dahan At Delhi’s Red Fort Ramlila

  5. Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal: Gabriel's Late Winner Hands Gunners Victory

  6. OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

  7. Horoscope Today, September 29, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces & More

  8. Why Awareness Of Mental Health Disorders Will Never Be Enough Without Improved Care Services