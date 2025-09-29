Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol To Perform Raavan Dahan At Delhi’s Red Fort Ramlila

Luv Kush Ramlila Committee is all set for the Ramlila event in Delhi
Actor Bobby Deol will burn Ravana’s effigy at the historic Red Fort grounds on October 2
Organisers said Bobby Deol's participation will make the Delhi Ramlila 2025 event noteworthy
Actor Bobby Deol will be part of the Luv Kush Ramlila event, which will be held at Delhi's Red Fort on October 2. The actor will reportedly be performing the Raavan Dahan as part of the Dussehra celebrations.
As per reports, the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee has invited Deol to perform the key ritual ceremony of the Dussehra festival. Organisers said Bobby Deol's Dussehra participation will make the Delhi Ramlila 2025 event noteworthy for attendees and devotees alike.
Bobby Deol Dussehra performance at Red Fort
The organisers are expecting that Bobby Deol's performance at Red Fort in Dussehra will pull larger crowds to the Red Fort grounds, which witness lakhs of visitors during Dussehra.
Arjun Kumar, President of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, invited Deol to attend the event.
"Bobby Deol’s participation is expected to make this Dussehra even more spectacular and memorable," Hindustan Times quoted Kumar as saying.
In a video message shared with the organisers, Deol said, "Dilli ki Ramlila mein iss baar mai aa raha hai… Toh milte hain Dussehra par (This time May is coming to Delhi's Ramlila... so we will meet on Dussehra)."
For the unversed, every year, Raavan Dahan is performed to commemorate Lord Rama’s victory over the evil.
Last year, Singham Again team, including Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, participated in the event of Raavan Dahan.
Bobby Deol work front
Bobby Deol was recently seen in Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Bads of Bollywood, on Netflix. The 56-year-old actor is celebrating 30 years in the film industry.