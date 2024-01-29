The popular television series ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ has grown to become a cult classic in all these years. The show starring faces like Sarah Michelle Geller, Nicholas Brendon, and Alyson Hannigan was based on the 1992 film of the same name. Recently, Dolly Parton gave an update on the revival of the show and fans are excited.
Dolly Parton Reveals 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Television Series Reboot Might Be A Possibility
Dolly Parton was an uncredited producer of ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’. In a recent interview, the popular country singer said that the producers are currently working on reviving the show. Speaking to Business Insider, she mentioned that a reboot is a possibility. She said, “They’re still working on that. They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.”
It was only last year that Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed how Dolly Parton was involved with the show. During her appearance on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’ in February last year, she said, “Yes, little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer.” She mentioned that she did not get to meet her in person during the show.
Sarah Michelle Gellar continued, “We never saw her [but] we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’ And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.’”
Dolly Parton did not reveal who would be helming the reboot of ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer.’ She had produced the show that ran from 1997 to 2003 through her production company, Sandollar Productions. She had co-founded the company with her former manager, Sandy Gallin.