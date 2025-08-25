Documentary Series ‘Election Diaries 2024’ Charting The Fight For Democracy Premieres At IDSFF Kerala

The Election Diaries 2024 series traverses diverse geographies and communities—spanning Hyderabad to Shillong, Tamil Nadu to West Bengal, Kerala to Bihar, Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh. Collectively, these works approach politics not as an abstract construct but as an embodied struggle, that illuminates an India poised at a critical threshold of transformation.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
CeMIS produces nine documentary film series called Election Diaries’ 24 for IDSFF Kerala 2025
CeMIS produces nine documentary film series called Election Diaries’ 24 for IDSFF Kerala 2025 Photo: idsffk.in
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Premiering at the 17th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala, Election Diaries 2024, is a series produced by the Centre for Modern Indian Studies (CeMIS) at the University of Göttingen, featuring nine films by varied filmmakers. 

  • The anthology crosses geographies and communities—from Hyderabad to Shillong, Tamil Nadu to West Bengal, Kerala to Bihar, Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh.

  • Each work attempts to capture politics not as abstraction but as lived struggle, rendering an intimate portrait of India standing at the threshold of change.

The Indian elections of 2024 marked a decisive turning point for the nation’s democratic fabric. The ruling Hindu nationalist BJP yielded unmatched financial power and complete command over state institutions. Its leaders and allies forecasted a sweeping victory—one so formidable that it could remake the constitution itself in the image of a Hindu state. By the second phase of voting, the campaign’s language turned sharper, steeped in communal rhetoric and foretelling a majoritarian order. Instead of delivering an overwhelming sanction for religious nationalism, voters signalled that livelihood, welfare, education, and healthcare could not be dismissed. The outcome did not end communal politics, but it forced a fragile interlude—a pause, a flicker of reprieve within an increasingly constricted democratic space.

It is within this turbulence that Election Diaries 2024, produced by the Centre for Modern Indian Studies (CeMIS) at the University of Göttingen, takes its ground. Premiering at the 17th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala, taking place at Thiruvananthapuram in August 2025, this series includes nine films by varied filmmakers. The anthology crosses geographies and communities—from Hyderabad to Shillong, Tamil Nadu to West Bengal, Kerala to Bihar, Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh. Each work attempts to capture politics not as abstraction but as lived struggle, rendering an intimate portrait of India standing at the threshold of change.

‘Crescent In The Saffron Sky’ by Alishan Jafri & Omair Farooq
‘Crescent In The Saffron Sky’ by Alishan Jafri & Omair Farooq Photo: idsffk.in
info_icon

Politics of Identity and Survival

In Crescent in the Saffron Sky, filmmakers Alishan Jafri and Omair Farooq turn their lens on Asaduddin Owaisi, among the most polarising Muslim leaders in India. Beyond media caricatures, the film confronts the dilemmas of identity politics in an age where Hindu nationalism leaves little room for minority voices. Can parties like AIMIM retain relevance in a democracy hostile to difference, or are they fated to fade into irrelevance?

Amit Mahanti’s Inside Outside travels to Meghalaya, where two regional parties battle over the fraught terrain of insider versus outsider. Through his own presence as both insider and outsider in Shillong, the filmmaker probes belonging, borders, and the delicate coexistence of communities—questions that resonate far beyond the North-East.

A still from ‘A Miniscule Minority’ by Avijit Mukul Kishore
A still from ‘A Miniscule Minority’ by Avijit Mukul Kishore Photo: idsffk.in
info_icon

Alternative Visions of Democracy

In The Minuscule Minority, Avijit Mukul Kishore traces the evolving field of queer politics. While LGBTQ+ rights once fought primarily in courts, 2024 saw younger activists demand visibility in party manifestos and campaigns. The film captures this shift—from rights argued in legal petitions to rights declared in the arena of mass politics.

Anjali Monteiro and K.P. Jayasankar’s State of Hope follows veteran Left leader T.M. Thomas Isaac in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. Known for decentralised planning and welfare-driven policies, Isaac’s campaign embodies a stubborn faith in development politics over spectacle. The film is less about a contest for votes than about a vision of democracy built on empowerment.

Greeshma Kuthar and Manju Priya K’s Our Symbol is? situates itself in Tamil Nadu, where political identity is inseparable from cultural signs. The film observes how traditions and icons are recast, appropriated, or defended in the struggle between Hindutva’s cultural project and Tamil self-respect politics. In asking “whose symbols define the state?”, it shows how imagery itself becomes a battleground of power.

A still from ‘SANGAMA | Coming Together’ by Sunanda Bhat
A still from ‘SANGAMA | Coming Together’ by Sunanda Bhat Photo: idsffk.in
info_icon

The Stark Ground Realities 

The Battle Royale, directed by Lalit Vachani, follows Mahua Moitra’s campaign in Krishnanagar, West Bengal. Expelled from Parliament under allegations, Moitra fought for both survival and vindication. The film charts the theatrics of a three-cornered fight against a CPI(M)-INC candidate and a BJP-backed royal, exposing how women in politics face vendetta, hostility, and spectacle.

In Gola Dreams, Pankaj Rishi Kumar looks at small-town Uttar Pradesh, where youth politics is revealed in its contradictions. Campaign meetings, conversations, and interviews expose the anxieties and hopes of young voters and candidates alike. The film becomes a mirror to India’s largest demographic—its restless youth—whose ambitions remain caught between systemic neglect and fragile hope.

Prateek Shekhar’s Ruke Na Jo travels to Bihar’s Nalanda, where a young leader fights entrenched hierarchies with little more than grit. Against resource-heavy parties, the film becomes a record of resilience: evidence that even amid corruption, elections can still be moments of democratic struggle.

Finally, SANGAMA | Coming Together, by Sunanda Bhat, follows the citizen-led campaign ‘Eddelu Karnataka’. Rallying people to “wake up” against hate, it drew thousands of volunteers into conversations on jobs, education, and healthcare. The film is a reminder of what collective mobilisation can achieve when citizens refuse silence.

The nine films of Election Diaries 2024 seem to offer a composite portrait of India’s contested democracy—its exclusions, its battles, its solidarities, and its sheer persistence. Each film carries its own ground, its own leader, its own issue. Seen together, they map a fractured, but enduring political landscape, at a moment when India’s future hangs in uncertainty. Election Diaries 2024 promises to raise the question that haunts India still—whether democracy will be consumed by polarisation and majoritarianism, or whether the struggles of citizens, activists, and communities can keep its promise alive.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  2. Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In Kerala Cricket League Amid Asia Cup Selection Dilemma – Watch

  3. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

  4. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rebeka Masarova US Open 2025: Defending Champion Starts With Convincing Win

  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara US Open 2025: Brit Ends Flushing Meadows Drought With Straight-Sets Victory

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien US Open 2025: Serbian Edges Past 19-year-old To Reach Second Round

  4. US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev’s Match Delayed By Booing Fans After Photographer Enters The Court

  5. US Open 2025: Flushing Meadows Is My 'Happy Place', Says Raducanu

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  4. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  5. Honeybees From City to Farms: Maharashtra’s Mission to Revive Farmland Pollinators

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr