Documentary Series ‘Election Diaries 2024’ Charting The Fight For Democracy Premieres At IDSFF Kerala

The Indian elections of 2024 marked a decisive turning point for the nation’s democratic fabric. The ruling Hindu nationalist BJP yielded unmatched financial power and complete command over state institutions. Its leaders and allies forecasted a sweeping victory—one so formidable that it could remake the constitution itself in the image of a Hindu state. By the second phase of voting, the campaign’s language turned sharper, steeped in communal rhetoric and foretelling a majoritarian order. Instead of delivering an overwhelming sanction for religious nationalism, voters signalled that livelihood, welfare, education, and healthcare could not be dismissed. The outcome did not end communal politics, but it forced a fragile interlude—a pause, a flicker of reprieve within an increasingly constricted democratic space.