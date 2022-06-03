Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Film To Stream On Disney+Hotstar

Marvel's latest release, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from June 22.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 9:33 pm

Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from June 22. The streaming platform announced the news via their Instagram handle on June 2 night and said that it will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

"Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness streams from June 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English," the post read.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie is a sequel to 2016's "Doctor Strange", which introduced Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The movie follows Doctor Strange as he tries to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in the 2021 hit film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' -- which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central MCU timeline.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film released theatrically last month.

[With Inputs From PTI]

