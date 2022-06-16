Director Shankar Shanmugham Calls On Rajinikanth As Blockbuster 'Sivaji' Completes 15 Years!

Director Shankar Shanmugham, who has delivered some huge blockbusters with superstar Rajinikanth, called on the actor along with his daughter on the occasion of their film 'Sivaji' completing 15 years on Wednesday, June 15.

'Sivaji', which went on to emerge as a huge blockbuster, had Rajinikanth playing an NRI who returns home to India with the dream of making education affordable to even the poor of the country.

Posting a picture of himself with Rajinikanth, Shamugham on Twitter said,

Elated to have met our Sivaji the Boss @rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking #15yearsofSivaji Your Energy, Affection and Positive Aura made my day! pic.twitter.com/KVlwpRUKHM — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) June 15, 2022

Sources say that the meeting of the director with the actor lasted for a good 45 minutes during which period the two discussed a number of topics including the film industry and Shanmugham's upcoming film with Ram Charan.

Shanmugham's daughter Aditi Shankar, a doctor by profession who will also be making her debut as a heroine through director Muthiah's 'Viruman', also posted a picture of herself with the superstar clicked on the occasion.

[With Inputs from IANS]